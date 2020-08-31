UPDATE| Road reopens after high water closes it
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - State Route 827 has reopened, according to Greenup County E-911.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - State Route 827 is shut down.
According to Greenup County E-911, the road is closed due to a large amount of water over the road and a road break.
It happened around 10:18 a.m. Monday.
No other information has been released.
