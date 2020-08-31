Advertisement

UPDATE| Road reopens after high water closes it

According to Greenup County E-911, the road is closed due to a large amount of water over the road and a road break.
According to Greenup County E-911, the road is closed due to a large amount of water over the road and a road break.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - State Route 827 has reopened, according to Greenup County E-911.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - State Route 827 is shut down.

According to Greenup County E-911, the road is closed due to a large amount of water over the road and a road break.

It happened around 10:18 a.m. Monday.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man charged with attempted murder

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Jeffrey Daniel Williams, 27, is charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.

Local

Gov. Beshear announces investment project that will create jobs at former AK Steel plant

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Beshear announced the Danieli Corp. plans to open a 61 job facility in Ashland to service and refurbish steel mill equipment.

Local

Driver’s license expiration dates extended in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This announcement revises the July memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of these documents until September 30th.

Local

Troopers | Suspect breaks leg after robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The robbery happened at Sheetz in Teays Valley early Monday morning.

Latest News

Local

Deputy tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, they were made aware that a bailiff tested positive as of Monday morning.

Studio 3

Valley Park’s Storybooth Adventure drive thru event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Taylor Eaton caught up with organizers of Valley Park’s Story Booth Adventure drive thru about the special event.

Studio 3

The Wild Ramp’s mobile market stops by Studio 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Workers from the Wild Ramp stopped by Studio 3 with the mobile market.

Local

One new COVID-19 related death in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, this brings the total number of deaths to 214 as of Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Studio 3

Watermelon and feta salad at Olive Tree Cafe and Catering

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Michael Jarrouj came into Studio 3 to make Olive Tree Cafe and Catering’s weekend special, a watermelon and feta salad.

Local

Crews respond to fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Monday morning on North Second Avenue in Middleport.