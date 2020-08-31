UPDATE| Road reopens after high water closes it

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - State Route 827 has reopened, according to Greenup County E-911.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - State Route 827 is shut down.

According to Greenup County E-911, the road is closed due to a large amount of water over the road and a road break.

It happened around 10:18 a.m. Monday.

No other information has been released.

