South Point parents embrace district’s three learning options

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point students headed back to the classroom Monday.

While Lawrence County is continuing to see an increased spread of COVID-19, the district gave students three learning options: virtual, a blended model, or all five days in school.

For Brianna Patrick, parent of a first-grader, the decision was easy.

“I chose the five day because she is in first grade and I just think virtual in first grade, at her age. I mean, it would work for some, but I just don’t think it would work for her,” Patrick said.

Patrick says she feels comfortable having her daughter in school with the new health protocols in place, like required masks and social distancing.

Other parents, like Andrea Ford, agree.

“I wasn’t really worried, but it makes me less worried,” Ford said, referring to the new protocols.

Ford was comfortable enough with all three options that she let her children decide for themselves.

“Of course my first-grader wants to go all the time,” Ford said. “I thought since they had the choice, they can make the choice.”

Ford has a first-grader going to school all five days, a ninth-grader learning virtually, and two rising seniors that chose the blended option. As a college student herself, she’ll have her hands full dropping off some kids and teaching others herself. She says a lot of preparations went into this year.

Parents say the new changes will be an adjustment for families and students. However, they have confidence in their school district and know their kids will continue to learn safely.

