Advertisement

South Point parents embrace district’s three learning options

While Lawrence County is continuing to see an increased spread of COVID-19, the district gave students 3 choices: virtual, a blended model, or all five days in school.
First day of school at South Point Elementary in Lawrence County, Ohio.
First day of school at South Point Elementary in Lawrence County, Ohio.(Katie Wilson)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point students headed back to the classroom Monday.

While Lawrence County is continuing to see an increased spread of COVID-19, the district gave students three learning options: virtual, a blended model, or all five days in school.

For Brianna Patrick, parent of a first-grader, the decision was easy.

“I chose the five day because she is in first grade and I just think virtual in first grade, at her age. I mean, it would work for some, but I just don’t think it would work for her,” Patrick said.

Patrick says she feels comfortable having her daughter in school with the new health protocols in place, like required masks and social distancing.

Other parents, like Andrea Ford, agree.

“I wasn’t really worried, but it makes me less worried,” Ford said, referring to the new protocols.

Ford was comfortable enough with all three options that she let her children decide for themselves.

“Of course my first-grader wants to go all the time,” Ford said. “I thought since they had the choice, they can make the choice.”

Ford has a first-grader going to school all five days, a ninth-grader learning virtually, and two rising seniors that chose the blended option. As a college student herself, she’ll have her hands full dropping off some kids and teaching others herself. She says a lot of preparations went into this year.

Parents say the new changes will be an adjustment for families and students. However, they have confidence in their school district and know their kids will continue to learn safely.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Back to School event fills 500 backpacks for Floyd County children

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Students entering kindergarten through 5th grade received a backpack loaded with school supplies during the event, which was held in a drive-thru fashion.

Local

Virtual school bell rings for Russell Ind. Schools

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
The first day of school had a much different look to it for students at Russell Independent Schools.

West Virginia

Cabell County Schools updates re-entry plan

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Cabell County Schools announced Tuesday the district would only offer blended or virtual learning for the first semester.

Back To School

Ashland Independent Schools begin virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
Ashland Independent Schools began virtual learning. It’s a move many school districts in Kentucky made after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended no in-person learning until Sept. 28.

Latest News

Back To School

Cabell County teachers return to school

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
Cabell County teachers are back in the classroom with two weeks to go before class is in session.

West Virginia

Marshall Health physician to serve as Cabell County Schools Chief Health Officer

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Through an agreement with Marshall Health, Dr. Andrea M. Lauffer, M.D., will provide the Cabell County Schools leadership team and Board of Education with expert guidance as students return to school and throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

Back To School

Ironton students return to school, some opting for in-person learning five days a week

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
It was the first day of school for Ironton students in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Back To School

South Point schools roll out changes ahead of new school year

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Kelsey Souto
School staff have been getting the building ready for students to return to the classroom.

Back To School

New Boston Local Schools begin first day of classes

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
The school is beginning the year at Level 2- Orange, indicating an increase in coronavirus exposure in the county.

Local

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools to start back Aug. 31 with remote learning

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That virtual learning will take place during the first nine weeks of school.