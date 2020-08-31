Advertisement

Two more COVID-19 related deaths in Kanawha County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says there have been 1,446 total cases of COVID-19. 1,451 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable as of Monday, August 31.

There are 415 active cases.

Officials say there have been 34 deaths.

1,017 people have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Local

Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Greenup County nursing home

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Health officials tell WSAZ, 19 residents and 10 staff members at Oakmont Manor have tested positive for the virus since the weekend.

News

WiFi upgrade coming soon to buses in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Officials with Kanawha County Schools are working on upgrading the WiFi on school buses. The upgrade will provide students with a faster and stronger connection.

Local

Five more cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say there has been a total of 246 cases and four deaths.

Latest News

Breaking

Kanawha and Fayette County Schools opt out of athlete testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Kanawha County Schools say they will not be participating in testing student athletes, band members or dance team members this week for the one-time option to play after the county was put in the orange for COVID-19 spread.

News

Charleston man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A Charleston man has plead guilty to charges in relation to a shooting last year.

News

Mercer County Schools employee dies from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Mercer County Schools system confirmed Monday that one of its employees died during the weekend.

Studio 3

Keeping teachers and students safe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
President of the International Well Buildings Institute, Rachel Gutter, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Our Lady of Fatima on back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Principal Micah O'Connor on Studio 3.

Studio 3

New attractions at Heritage Farm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Katie stopped by Heritage Farm to check out their new attractions for fall!