Two more COVID-19 related deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says there have been 1,446 total cases of COVID-19. 1,451 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable as of Monday, August 31.

There are 415 active cases.

Officials say there have been 34 deaths.

1,017 people have recovered.

