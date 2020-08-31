Water rescue teams search 2 victims after boat crash in Ripley, Ohio

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Rescue teams in Ripley are searching for two victims after a crash involving a boat and pontoon boat occurred Saturday night on the Ohio River.

The Brown County Communications says they got a call about a crash near the Ripley Boat Club around 10:15 p.m.

The two missing were on the pontoon boat, Ripley firefighters said. Three people from the other boat were also in the water and were rescued.

One of the ones rescued was flown by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said the Brown County Communications.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

