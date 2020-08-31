Advertisement

WiFi upgrade coming soon to buses in Kanawha County

Officials with Kanawha County Schools are working on upgrading the WiFi on school buses. The upgrade will provide students with a faster and stronger connection.
Officials with Kanawha County Schools are working on upgrading the WiFi on school buses. The upgrade will provide students with a faster and stronger connection.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As parents prepare to tackle virtual learning this school year, Kanawha County Schools officials are rolling out a plan to help those who lack internet access.

Last week the county received a grant for the state worth a little under $400,000. This grant will be used to update the current WiFi routers that are on buses in Kanawha County.

The update will provide students with 5G speeds, along with a stronger signal that spans over a larger area.

Officials say a little more than 90 percent of students in Kanawha County have access to WiFi. This program will attempt to bridge the gap for students who live in rural areas, as well as students who don’t have means to access a secure WiFi connection.

“We’re trying to do our best to get as many different options as we can,” said Leah Sparks, executive director of technology for Kanawha County Schools.

Officials say they highly doubt the routers will be installed by the first day of school, but say they’re working as fast as they can to finish the project.

Routers have been ordered, but officials say the current demand for technology is high, so it might be a while before the routers come in.

However, because the buses in Kanawha are already wired for internet, officials believe once the routers come in the turnaround will be fast.

“The buses are already wired for it, so it’s just swapping out the hardware and getting the new hardware set up,” Sparks said.

In the meantime, students can get access to WiFi in the parking lots of schools in Kanawha County.

This project is happening in conjunction with the West Virginia Kids Connect initiative, so once the upgrades are finished students can use both.

While the route for the new project has not been finalized, officials say buses will be available in places like Rand and Clendenin.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Five more cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say there has been a total of 246 cases and four deaths.

Breaking

Kanawha and Fayette County Schools opt out of athlete testing

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Kanawha County Schools say they will not be participating in testing student athletes, band members or dance team members this week for the one-time option to play after the county was put in the orange for COVID-19 spread.

News

Charleston man pleads guilty to second degree murder

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A Charleston man has plead guilty to charges in relation to a shooting last year.

News

Mercer County Schools employee dies from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Mercer County Schools system confirmed Monday that one of its employees died during the weekend.

Latest News

Studio 3

Keeping teachers and students safe

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
President of the International Well Buildings Institute, Rachel Gutter, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Our Lady of Fatima on back to school

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Principal Micah O'Connor on Studio 3.

Studio 3

New attractions at Heritage Farm

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Katie stopped by Heritage Farm to check out their new attractions for fall!

Studio 3

Movie theaters reopen, what to expect

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Cinemark Movies 10 opens in Ashland.

Local

Coronavirus-related death in Scioto County

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments says the woman was 93 years old.

Studio 3

Living Well on Studio 3

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Physician and Master Injector, Dr. Jarrod Chapman, on Studio 3.