11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Eleven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations agency made that announcement Tuesday.

It says the cases range from two boys, ages 10 and 11, to a 68-year-old man. All of the people affected are isolating at home, except for the 68-year-old man who’s hospitalized.

Boyd County has had 257 cases overall, with 93 in just the last month alone.

Four people have died from virus-related complications.

