$2 million worth of exterior improvements slated at Mountain Health Arena

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some significant changes are coming to the Mountain Health Arena.

In a special meeting Monday, Huntington City Council approved nearly $2 million toward exterior improvements to the arena.

Funding for the renovations comes from tax increment financing district (TIF district) that allows the city to use tax revenue within the declared district and from a federal grant.

The improvements include an outdoor performance area, seating, and greenspace. Designers say they’re describing the spaces as “Instagram traps” or places people would want their picture taken.

The changes are part of a four-phase plan that included the painting of the exterior and the digital board.

Construction is set to begin this fall and is expected to be done by next spring.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.