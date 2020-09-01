3 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Three new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

No new hospitalizations are reported.

Overall, the county has had 107 cases since April 7. Forty-nine cases remain active, while 77 have recovered from the virus.

There have been three deaths.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.