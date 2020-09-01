Advertisement

3 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Meigs County

Three new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Meigs County, Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Three new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

No new hospitalizations are reported.

Overall, the county has had 107 cases since April 7. Forty-nine cases remain active, while 77 have recovered from the virus.

There have been three deaths.

