3-H weather returns

After the rain comes the haze, heat and humidity
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - September arrives mired in 3Hs.

Welcome to fall! Well kind of since the end of meteorological summer (June-August) has come. You see while the actual equinox marking the “astronomical " start to autumn is still three week away (September 22nd this year), the three hottest months of the year on average are behind us making Tuesday the first day of “meteorological” fall.

Throwing this point of discussion aside, the first of September will start on a very foggy note. Weekend and Monday rains have left behind a wet ground. Now with overnight fair skies and light winds the perfect recipe for “fall fogs,” the trip to work or school (for some) will be a slower than normal one. Please use your low beams and slow down during these dense September fogs.

The fog is a form of moisture and once the sun rises high enough that fog will evaporate into water vapor as it lifts into the heavens. There it will react with air pollution and sunlight to produce haze. Hence the mention of a yellowish tinge to the sky that will complement the rising temperature and absolute humidity (dew point).

While airport temperatures will surely hold in the upper 80s, downtown readings will make 90 thanks to asphalt roads and concrete buildings soaking in the heat of day. This so called “urban heat island” effect is well documented and a hard and fast rule in meteorology; namely, it is hotter downtown (amidst the urban sprawl) than in the hills (where the vegetation is prominent makes for a rural spread).

While the risk of an afternoon shower is contingent on how hot it gets on Tuesday, that qualifier is gone on Wednesday as a wave of energy arrives from the west. So a better risk of showers than thunderstorms will close out the work week before a nice Labor Day weekend arrives.

