6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mingo County
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Mingo County, including a 2-year-old boy.
The Mingo County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the other cases involve a 10-year-old girl, a 20-year-old man, a 57-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman.
There have been 272 overall positive cases since the pandemic started, with 183 having recovered.
Eighty-three cases remain active, and six people have died.
