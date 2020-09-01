6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Mingo County, including a 2-year-old boy.

The Mingo County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the other cases involve a 10-year-old girl, a 20-year-old man, a 57-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman.

There have been 272 overall positive cases since the pandemic started, with 183 having recovered.

Eighty-three cases remain active, and six people have died.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.