Applications for clothing vouchers now open

Applications for the School Clothing Allowance Program opened Tuesday. The benefits will award families with vouchers that can be used to buy school clothes.
Applications for the School Clothing Allowance Program opened Tuesday. The benefits will award families with vouchers that can be used to buy school clothes.(AP images)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Applications for the School Clothing Allowance Program became available Tuesday, all part of an initiative to offer clothing vouchers to families.

The benefits are equal to $200 per child, and they can be used to buy clothes and piece goods. Officials say children between the ages of 4 and 18 are eligible. They must receive SNAP benefits, be enrolled in school, and live below the poverty level.

A large number of people who met these qualifications received their benefits at the end of August. Families who are on Medicaid and received benefits last year should have received an application in the mail a few weeks ago.

Other families may be eligible, but they can’t make more than $2,184.

The program has been going on for years through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, but the pandemic is causing some changes to the program.

Now, instead of paper vouchers, the benefits will be available as EBT cards and checks. The cards will work like debit cards, and checks can be cashed and deposited.

This will allow parents to participate in online shopping and practice social distancing. Applications are due Sept. 30. To apply for the voucher click here.

