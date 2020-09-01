Advertisement

Back to school shopping tips

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Leave it to a pandemic to upend yet another American tradition, back-to-school shopping.

It’s still happening, it just looks different than say -- every mad-dash parent scrambling for school supplies over years past. It comes with a higher price tag and critical shortages, too.

Katie spoke with tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly on the inside scoop for parents to get what they need at prices they can afford.

Click here to visit techish.com.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

President Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Putnam County Superintendent discusses back to school plans

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Local

School employee in Martin County tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Upon recommendation from the health department, officials are urging anyone that visited Eden Elementary, Inez Elementary or Warfield Elementary on August 25, 26 or 27 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Studio 3

Wave goodbye to summer, RV style

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
CEO of RVShare, Jon Gray, on Studio 3.

Latest News

Video

Back to school shopping tips

Updated: 1 hour ago
Back to school shopping tips

Studio 3

Improving company culture when working from home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Remote work expert Moe Vela on Studio 3.

Video

Wave goodbye to summer, RV style

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wave goodbye to summer, RV style

Video

Improving company culture when working from home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Improving company culture when working from home

News

Second day of Kanawha County murder trial underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Cynthia Gatewood, of Nitro, is accused of stabbing Cheryl Fisher to death. It happened in September of 2018 at a tobacco shop in Sissonville.

News

Jury selection underway in Cabell County murder trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Jury selection is underway in a Cabell County murder trial.