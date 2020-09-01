UPDATE | Child found walking alone

UPDATE 9/1/20 @ 11:22 a.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup 911 Director tells WSAZ.com they have made contact with the person the child was supposed to be with.

Police and CPS are investigating.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/1/20 @ 11:00 a.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup 911 is asking for help after a child was found alone.

The child was found walking alone on Perry Street in the city of Greenup.

Dispatchers say officers have made contact with all the houses on that street.

If you recognize this child and know the parents or guardians, you’re asked to call 606-473-1411 or dial 311 if you are located within Greenup County.

This is a developing story.

