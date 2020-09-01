Advertisement

Client of homeless shelter tests positive for coronavirus

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A client of a homeless shelter has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a client with the YWCA Charleston’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families tested positive on Friday, August 28.

They have made arrangements for the individual to self-isolate for 14 days.

Staff of the facility and all other clients tested negative.

Officials say food, medicines, and other needs for individual who tested positive are being provided.

The client must test negative for COVID-19 before returning to the shelter.

