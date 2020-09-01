COVID-19 Ohio | 1,453 new cases, 27 additional deaths
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – The number of new COVID-19 cases increased significantly Tuesday in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said during a news conference.
The governor reported 1,453 new cases. Statewide there are 118,048 confirmed cases.
Twenty-seven additional deaths were reported Tuesday.
There have been 3,879 confirmed deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.
DeWine said social gatherings remain a top concern for further spread.
