COVID-19 Ohio | 1,453 new cases, 27 additional deaths

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reported 1,453 new cases Tuesday.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reported 1,453 new cases Tuesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – The number of new COVID-19 cases increased significantly Tuesday in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said during a news conference.

The governor reported 1,453 new cases. Statewide there are 118,048 confirmed cases.

Twenty-seven additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

There have been 3,879 confirmed deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

DeWine said social gatherings remain a top concern for further spread.

