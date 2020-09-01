Advertisement

Eight coronavirus-related deaths reported in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight more people have died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 438,255 total laboratory results, with 10,507 total cases and 222 deaths as of September 1.

The deaths include a 72-year old female from Monroe County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Logan County, a 62-year old female from Logan County, an 82-year old male from Logan County, a 41-year old female from Mingo County and a 91-year female from Kanawha County.

There are 2,122 coronavirus cases still active in the state.

8,163 West Virginians have recovered from the virus, according to the WV DHHR.

