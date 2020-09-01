Advertisement

Elementary school student tests positive for COVID-19

A student at Minford Elementary has tested positive for the coronavirus.(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINFORD, Ohio (WSAZ) - A student at Minford Elementary has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Minford Local School District Superintendent Jeremy Litteral, the student has not attended a full day of school in the building. The individual has only reported for screening and had no contact with any other students in the building.

School officials released this information on Monday.

Due to privacy laws, the school cannot release more information, but the student is quarantined and will have to meet CDC’s criteria before they can go back to school.

Superintendent Litteral says the health department has been notified and they are asking for help with contact tracing to identify those who may have come in contact with the student who tested positive.

The classroom has been sanitized and closed. District employees and students are asked to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations.

Officials with the school district say they are monitoring the situation.

