Four new positive cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Four new positive cases of the coronavirus has been reported in Scioto County.

According to the Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments, this brings the total number of cases to 371 since the beginning of the pandemic.

One person has been hospitalized, bringing the number of hospitalizations to 39 over the course of the pandemic.

Officials say eight more people have recovered. There have been 294 total recoveries.

