Gallipolis City Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A Gallipolis City Schools employee from the high school has tested positive for COVID-19, the superintendent said Tuesday in a letter to parents and staff.

According to the superintendent, the employee has not been on school property since testing positive and has not been in contact with students.

Classes are scheduled as planned Wednesday.

According to information from the superintendent, contact tracing is underway and some teachers will not be reporting to school. Arrangements are underway for substitutes, and some may teachers may teach remotely.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.