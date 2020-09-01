Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 807 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Tuesday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 807 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing up the state total to 49,185 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.40 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 150 are in kids 18 or younger.

Tuesday’s 807 cases make it the sixth-highest single-day total.

There were 15 reported COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing up the state total to 948. Tuesday also marks the third-deadliest day the state has seen.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 78-year-old woman from Calloway County; two women, ages 71 and 85, and two men, ages 87 and 88, from Campbell County; a 73-year-old man from Fayette County; a 55-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 70-year-old man from Harlan County; a 77-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County; two men, ages 73 and 81, from Lincoln County; a 79-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 67-year-old man from Owen County; and an 80-year-old woman from Pulaski County.

“Tough day that we have 15 new deaths. If we have over 4,000 cases a week, we’re going to lose people we care about,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s make sure we remember that these people are all beloved. We can’t ignore this. These are Kentuckians. They are each members of a family.”

There have been at least 887,547 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 10,417 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, 552 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 138 are in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear also gave an update on cases in schools. He reported 174 active cases in K-12 students, and 68 cases in K-12 faculty/staff. Those numbers are based on 180 Kentucky schools.

The governor also reported 647 active cases among students at Kentucky colleges and universities, and 19 facutly/staff.

The governor also announced the state will be will be extending the partnership with Ernst and Young accounting firm through the end of the year, hoping to resolve 70,000 disputed claims still remaining and not fall behind on new claims.

