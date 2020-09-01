Advertisement

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two iconic locations in Memphis are tasked with cleaning graffiti from their walls.

Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd. and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park.

Both were found vandalized Tuesday morning.

Police haven’t said if they believe the two incidents are connected.

A spokesperson for Graceland said they had no comment on the graffiti.

A spokesperson for Levitt Shell said this is the sixth time this year they’ve been vandalized. Elvis Presley gave his first paid concert at the bandshell in 1954.

Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.
Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.(Source: WMC)

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mingo County

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A 2-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl are among the latest cases.

News

Getting students back to school safely

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Officials in Kanawha County will double the number of patrols in school zones during the first week of school.

Local

Positive COVID-19 case count goes up in Greenup County

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Six new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Greenup County Health Department Tuesday including a resident at a nursing home in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

News

Getting students back to school safely

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Sorting out symptoms: fall allergies or COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Coronavirus and allergy symptoms can be similar, but Dr. William Hoskins, an ear, throat and nose specialist at Pikeville Medical Center, says a fever sets them apart.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

National Politics

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

Local

KSP Pikeville Post welcomes new commander

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A 17-year KSP veteran, Capt. Surber began his career there in 2003 as a member of Cadet Class 81.

Local

WVDNR reports increased nuisance bear activity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The WVDNR says it has received more than 1,600 bear complaints in 2020 and bears have been spotted looking for food in rural backyards, suburban neighborhoods and busy cities.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.