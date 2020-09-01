Jury selection underway in Cabell County murder trial

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Jury selection is underway Tuesday in a Cabell County murder trial.

Armel Stutler is charged with first degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Phillip Boggs back in 2018.

During his arraignment, Stutler admitted to shooting Boggs at Boggs’ house on Heath Creek Road in Barboursville. He claims it was self-defense.

Stutler described Boggs as his mother’s caregiver.

