Jury selection underway in Cabell County murder trial
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Jury selection is underway Tuesday in a Cabell County murder trial.
Armel Stutler is charged with first degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Phillip Boggs back in 2018.
During his arraignment, Stutler admitted to shooting Boggs at Boggs’ house on Heath Creek Road in Barboursville. He claims it was self-defense.
Stutler described Boggs as his mother’s caregiver.
