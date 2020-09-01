Kanawha County reports 3 deaths related to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County recorded its highest one day death total since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three residents died due to complications, as was reported by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Monday.

A news release goes on to say that the county had an increase of 40 cases on Monday.

“COVID-19 has not left our community. That’s something three Kanawha County families know all too well tonight. Our hearts go out to them,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said in the release. “At the same time, we know we’re not helpless to stop this disease. We all have to take responsibility to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That means wearing a mask while in public, social distancing, and frequently washing our hands. Stopping this disease is going to take all of us working together. “This is a disease that preys on our elderly. Our thoughts are with them as well as the first responders and health care providers who are fighting this disease.”

For anyone who is concerned they might have COVID-19, a drive-up testing event is planned from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Schoenbaum Family Resource Center in Charleston.

