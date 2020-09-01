Kentucky teen raising awareness for suicide prevention in memory of cousin

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - At 16 years old, Dalton Hale is working to make a difference in the lives of children and adults suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts.

It’s a personal mission for Hale, who lost his cousin Spencer to suicide when they were both 11 years old.

“It was really hard to deal with, especially at 11,” said Hale. “I feel like no one should have to go through that at any age.”

That’s where a passion project of his comes into play.

The Not Alone project launched Tuesday on the first day of National Suicide Prevention Month. Hale is partnering with a non-profit group in Ashland, called The Big Idea Camp, that works with area schools and families on educational programs.

“Once you see passion in somebody, then you do everything you can to support them,” said founder Jeremy Holbrook. “I think that it is very unique that a 16-year-old from the community is the leader that says, ’Listen, this is something we have to talk about.”

Each month, a video will be posted on The Big Idea Camp’s Facebook page, and on the Not Alone social media. Dalton will also write blogs and share other useful information on the accounts.

“My mission for this project is to tell others what I wish I could tell Spencer which is, ’I’m here for you, I want to help, and I love you,’” Hale said. “Spencer meant a lot to me just like I know everyone is important to someone.”

“Whatever is mentionable, is manageable,” Holbrook said. “That’s what Fred Rogers would always say. So if we can talk about the things we are feeling, we have a better chance of dealing with it.”

The project isn’t part of any school project for the Boyd County High School junior. It’s something he is doing on his own time, to keep others from feeling the emotions his cousin did and the heartache his family felt.

“It still doesn’t feel real sometimes. You just think you’re going to show up to his house one day and he’s going to be there."

“Dalton is living proof that heroes don’t wear capes,” Holbrook said.

Dalton says he hopes his story will inspire anyone feeling they need help to reach out to him or other resources available.

“If that’s all I help is one person, to get over what they’re going through, that would make it worth it to me. I wish someone would have saved my one person, so if I can save someone else’s person, then that would mean a lot to me.”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, you can always call the hotline at 1-800-273-8255, and find other resources on their website.

You can follow Not Alone on Instagram and Twitter, and see more of the project on The Big Idea Camp’s Facebook.

