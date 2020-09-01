KSP Pikeville Post welcomes new commander

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville has a new commander.

It welcomed Capt. Randy Surber to that leadership role, according to a KSP news release on Tuesday.

A 17-year KSP veteran, Surber began his career there in 2003 as a member of Cadet Class 81.

In 2010, he was promoted to sergeant and served at the Elizabethtown Post, Ashland Post, Pikeville Post, and Hazard Post.

In 2014, Surber was promoted to lieutenant and was assigned to the Harlan Post as the criminal investigations lieutenant. In 2018, he was promoted to captain and was assigned to the Ashland Post.

According to the release, “Capt. Surber is excited to join the Pikeville Post Area community and looks forward to this new challenge.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.