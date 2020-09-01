Advertisement

KSP Pikeville Post welcomes new commander

Kentucky State Police Capt. Randy Surber has been named the new commander of the Pikeville Post.
Kentucky State Police Capt. Randy Surber has been named the new commander of the Pikeville Post.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville has a new commander.

It welcomed Capt. Randy Surber to that leadership role, according to a KSP news release on Tuesday.

A 17-year KSP veteran, Surber began his career there in 2003 as a member of Cadet Class 81.

In 2010, he was promoted to sergeant and served at the Elizabethtown Post, Ashland Post, Pikeville Post, and Hazard Post.

In 2014, Surber was promoted to lieutenant and was assigned to the Harlan Post as the criminal investigations lieutenant. In 2018, he was promoted to captain and was assigned to the Ashland Post.

According to the release, “Capt. Surber is excited to join the Pikeville Post Area community and looks forward to this new challenge.”

