Local Counties Say No To More COVID Tests For Fall Sports

Kanawha & Fayette Counties Will Wait For Next Metric Map On September 5th
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - What a whirlwind couple of hours it was in Charleston Monday. First, Governor Jim Justice told three counties who were “orange” in the latest metric map that they could play fall sports this weekend if all athletes on each team tested negative. Not long after, officials from Kanawha and Fayette County said “thanks but no thanks” and have opted out of that scenario and will wait for the next map that comes out Saturday night September 5th. The third county was Logan but they have been red for so long that they would not have the required number of practices completed to start any fall sports beginning September 2nd. WSAZ talked with George Washington head coach Steve Edwards about the tough decision they had to make.

