Local school districts introduce own ways to track and report COVID-19 data

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The new school year is starting off under unusual circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As districts navigate the virus and getting students back in class, they are also working to be as transparent as possible when it comes to cases among students and staff.

Two weeks ago, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced a statewide portal for tracking cases, and the process for doing so. To view that information, click here.

Meanwhile, some districts in eastern Kentucky have posted their own dashboards after reporting cases.

Lawrence County Schools recently launched a page that is easy to access for families.

Last week, the district announced a football coach had tested positive for the virus.

“It’s our goal to have our students back in class as quickly as we can,” Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher says. “In order for us to do that, we want to make sure our community is informed, our parents are informed, that our teachers and staff members are informed.”

Dr. Fletcher says the district has notification systems with social media, text alerts, and on their website. To access the latest information, click here.

Floyd County Schools are also releasing data daily on their social media pages and website.

