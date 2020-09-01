Man accused of killing wife after argument

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is facing murder charges Tuesday after admitting to sheriff’s deputies that he shot and killed his wife.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers got a call from Christopher Holsinger, 38, of Gallipolis on Sunday saying he had shot his wife while they were fighting at their home along Possum Trot Road.

Holsinger told dispatchers the shooting took place Saturday evening.

When deputies arrived they found Lacey Holsinger’s body in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Christopher Holsinger was arrested. He told deputies he shot Lacey twice with a .223 AR-15 causing her death.

