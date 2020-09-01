New COVID-19 case confirmed in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY,Ohio (WSAZ) – Meigs County has another COVID-19 case.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the case is a female who’s 10 to 19 years old.

She is not hospitalized.

The county has had 108 confirmed cases since April 7, with 48 of them remaining active.

Three people have died.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.