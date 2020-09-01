Advertisement

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Meigs County

A new COVID-19 case is reported in Meigs County, Ohio.
A new COVID-19 case is reported in Meigs County, Ohio.(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY,Ohio (WSAZ) – Meigs County has another COVID-19 case.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the case is a female who’s 10 to 19 years old.

She is not hospitalized.

The county has had 108 confirmed cases since April 7, with 48 of them remaining active.

Three people have died.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

