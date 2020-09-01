Advertisement

New Haven residents receive answers to water problems

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New Haven residents received an answer Monday night to a question they’ve been asking for months -- many have reported brown water coming from their faucets.

“I have two girls who take baths in brown water every night. I’m just aggravated, as you are. But we are actively trying to fix that situation,” a New Haven council member said.

During a Council meeting, Mayor Phil Serevicz says his administration looked for answers to the problem, with engineers suggesting the town chemically treat the water.

“The only way to correct this is to inject the chemicals and put a pump hydrant or do a filtration system, which is millions of dollars. We are going back to the original system which should have never been moved out,” Serevicz said.

It was a choice a previous administration had chosen to eliminate, but one the council approved during the meeting. The system will be no additional cost to residents.

“The good thing is we have a new contingency fund with the new water project,” Serevicz said. “It’s not going to cost us anything. We have the money.”

New Haven residents can expect to see an improvement in water coloration in four to eight weeks, according to city officials.

