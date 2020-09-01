Positive COVID-19 case count goes up in Greenup County

Greenup County, Kentucky (WSAZ) - Six new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Greenup County Health Department Tuesday including a resident at a nursing home in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

The health department director says none of the new cases are travel related and all who tested positive are in home isolation.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the county now stand at 234.

According to the health department, Oakmont Manor has 20 residents who have tested positive and 16 state members.

There are 77 active coronavirus cases in Greenup County.

154 people have recovered from COVID-19 complications so far.

Three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

