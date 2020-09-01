Road closed after trees fall on power lines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road in Charleston has been shut down due to fallen trees on Monday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the trees fell on Cane Fork Road near Cheerful Lane in Loudendale.

Fire crews and AEP are on scene clearing the damage.

Cane Fork Road will be shut down until the wreckage is cleared.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.