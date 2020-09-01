Advertisement

School employee in Martin County tests positive for COVID-19

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An employee with Martin County Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, says Superintendent Larry James.

James says the administration was informed Tuesday of the positive results.

Upon recommendation from the health department, school officials are urging anyone that visited Eden Elementary, Inez Elementary or Warfield Elementary on August 25, 26 or 27 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The risk of exposure is low, according to officials.

Superintendent James says Martin County Schools is working to be as transparent as possible to keep the community informed about possible COVID-19 exposure.

