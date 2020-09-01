Second day of Kanawha County murder trial underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Testimony is being heard Tuesday in the second day of a Kanawha County murder trial.

This is the first trial to be held in Kanawha County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cynthia Gatewood, of Nitro, is accused of stabbing Cheryl Fisher to death. It happened in September of 2018 at a tobacco shop in Sissonville.

In the second day, the jury was shown surveillance video from the tobacco shop and the deputy who arrested Gatewood was interviewed as a witness. He said he found Gatewood at a nearby Family Dollar after the incident. In the surveillance video, Gatewood was wearing a gray sweatshirt, but the deputy said she was wearing a different top at the Family Dollar. Gatewood was detained and read her Miranda Rights there.

