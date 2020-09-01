Sorting out symptoms: fall allergies or COVID-19

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - It hits you in an instant, and you know it’s allergy season.

“It’s especially bad in the mountains because we got trees, and we got all the hollers,” Dr. William Hoskins said. “All the allergens just stay in the air right around us.”

Coronavirus and allergy symptoms can be similar, but Hoskins, an ear, throat and nose specialist at Pikeville Medical Center, says a fever sets them apart.

“You’re going to see a runny nose, itchy eyes, postnasal drainage, and coughing,” Hoskins said. “With the coronavirus, it can be scary, but as long as you don’t have a fever or haven’t been exposed to anyone [with COVID] ... it’s probably just allergies.”

Because of similarities in symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control recommends sufferers may need to be tested to confirm a diagnosis.

The main trigger for fall allergies is falling leaves.

“We respond to it like it’s an infection,” Hoskins said. “Our body believes this is something we need to attack, but it’s just a simple allergen.”

