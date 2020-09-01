Advertisement

Texas man accused of sexual assault, killing infant daughter

Luis Luna is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter, leading to her death.
Luis Luna is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter, leading to her death.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas arrested a man accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a Houston apartment complex Aug. 24 after learning about an unresponsive infant. When they arrived, they found Savayah Mason being treated by EMS personnel.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Forensic investigators determined she was sexually assaulted and died of asphyxiation.

Homicide investigators said they interviewed Mason’s father, 23-year-old Luis Luna, and they determined he was responsible for her death.

Luna is charged with capital murder, and he was arrested Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Three additional COVID-19 related deaths in Kanawha County

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This brings the total number of deaths to 38 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Local

Woman dies in Pike County rollover crash

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The accident was reported just after 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 23 North near the intersection of Sen. Kelsey E. Friend Boulevard.

National Politics

Mnuchin spars with Democrats on new virus aid, economy

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

National

Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.

Local

11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The cases range from two boys, ages 10 and 11, to a 68-year-old man. All of the people affected are isolating at home, except for the 68-year-old man who’s hospitalized.

Latest News

Local

Four new positive cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments, this brings the total number of cases to 371 since the beginning of the pandemic.

National

Portland protests shift focus to mayor amid rising tensions

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, shifted their focus to the city’s mayor, and police declared a riot as people broke windows and vandalized property.

National

Concerns grow over vaccines and schools

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Concerns over how and when a vaccine for COVID-19 will be approved.

News

Applications for clothing vouchers now open

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Applications for the School Clothing Allowance program became available Tuesday. Because of the pandemic, parents can use the benefits online.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National Politics

Trump praises police after Kenosha protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump tours Kenosha, Wisconsin, after protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.