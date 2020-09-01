Three additional COVID-19 related deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says three more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of deaths to 38 as of Tuesday afternoon.

There are 1,485 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County. 1,470 are confirmed and 15 are probable.

There are 395 active cases, health officials say.

36 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of residents recovered to 1,053.

