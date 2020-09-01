Advertisement

Tropical air breeds downpours

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The summer of 2020 will go down as a hot and muggy one with more than 30 days of 90 degree heat. While a typical 20th century summer experienced twenty 90 degree days, on a globally warmed planet that number is more in the 25 day range. That makes this summer a rather typical one we can expect going forward thru the 21st century.

Of course hot and humid summers are known for thunderstorms, so it is no surprise that amidst the muggy tropical skies of Wednesday and Thursday, showers and downpours will be around. Since this air mass will be quite steamy, there will be a heightened risk of a cloudburst at some point in time and location. That means the region will be on “gully washer watch” through Thursday for the chance of a localized cloudburst.

Highs in the 80s will be sticky and uncomfortable until Friday when the rain chances move off to the east and a fresher brand of air arrives for the Labor Day weekend.

So by high school football kickoffs on Friday night and for the Herd’s game on Saturday at the Joan, football fans will be treated to a nice spell of September weather!

