Vehicle fire shuts down portion of US 35

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A vehicle has caught fire closing the westbound lanes of US 35 in Gallia County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Officials say US 35 is currently shut down between State Route 850 and Buck Ridge Road.

No word on what caused the vehicle fire or if anyone has been injured.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.