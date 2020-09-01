Wave goodbye to summer, RV style

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Not ready for summer to end? Neither are we, but the end of summer doesn’t have to get you down. In fact, it’s a great time to take to the road.

While a road trip may require a little more planning this year, they remain one of the safest ways to travel during the pandemic.

According to RVShare’s travel survey, more than half of respondents said they feel more comfortable traveling now than they did three months ago.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.