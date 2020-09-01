Woman dies in Pike County rollover crash

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman died Tuesday morning in a rollover crash on U.S. 23 near the intersection of Sen. Kelsey E. Friend Boulevard, Pikeville Police say.

The victim is identified as Amanda R. Blevins.

Police say three other people were taken by ambulance to Pikeville Medical Center.

The accident was reported just after 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 23 North.

First responders found the vehicle on its top, and Blevins had been ejected. She was pronounced dead at Pikeville Medical Center by the county coroner.

The conditions of the other victims are unavailable at this time.

Pikeville Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

