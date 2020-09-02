UPDATE | 14 new positive COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

UPDATE 9/2/20 @ 2:09 p.m.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Health Department says most of the new cases reported Wednesday are related to an ongoing outbreak at Best Care Nursing Home in Wheelersburg.

14 new positive cases of the coronavirus were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/2/20 @ 1:02 p.m.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, there have been 385 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Five more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 299.

39 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began in April, according to the health departments.

