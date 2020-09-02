4 Greenup County Detention Center employees test positive for COVID-19

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Four staff members at the Greenup County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the county reported six new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 234 since the pandemic started.

Three people have died there from the virus. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

