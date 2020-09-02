Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 cases connected to outbreak at rehabilitation center reported

Health department officials say another resident has died in connection to the coronavirus.
Health department officials say another resident has died in connection to the coronavirus.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says there are four additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus and two probable cases.

Officials say three of these cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbook Rehabilitation Center.

Meigs County has 51 active cases and 136 total cases since April. 112 of those are confirmed and 24 are probable.

Health department officials say another resident has died in connection to the coronavirus. It was a person in the 80 to 89-year-old age range.

81 people have recovered.

