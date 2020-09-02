Additional COVID-19 cases connected to outbreak at rehabilitation center reported

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says there are four additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus and two probable cases.

Officials say three of these cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbook Rehabilitation Center.

Meigs County has 51 active cases and 136 total cases since April. 112 of those are confirmed and 24 are probable.

Health department officials say another resident has died in connection to the coronavirus. It was a person in the 80 to 89-year-old age range.

81 people have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.