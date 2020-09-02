Advertisement

Anonymous Instagram accounts instigate online bullying in Pikeville

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Most students are not in the classroom, but they are connected to the school through virtual learning. However, learning is not the only thing that is virtually reaching students in Pike County.

Several “Finsta” accounts- Instagram accounts used to spam, post and comment anonymously- have popped up on the social media app over the last few weeks. The accounts, aiming to “spill the tea” about students in the area, spread rumors and bully students in their posts.

“I think it sends bad messages. So, for us, as a school district, we want to be leaders in encouraging kids to understand the importance of being kind. It costs zero to be kind and it’s one of the most important things we can do for the people around us,” said Superintendent David Trimble.

Now, though many of the accounts are inactive, Trimble said parents and students should remain careful and stay on top of the digital literacy resources available through the district.

”We want to be there for them. We want to educate them in a way that they would take this life lesson moving forward, and understand that the online and digital world is something they have to live in,” said Technology Coordinator Brandon Blackburn.

Blackburn said he is dedicated to helping keep students safe even if the threat is not coming from inside the classroom.

“If anything comes up. Regardless if it’s the inappropriate use of social media, or if it’s something that happens between students face-to-face or issues that may take place within the community- within families,” said Blackburn. “Whatever the case may be, we just want to always be that resource.”

School officials say they hope to see positive growth come from educating the community. They are working with local law enforcement and employing other resources to help keep the community safe and informed. As part of those growing efforts, someone created a different type of Finsta, spreading positivity for the students.

Trimble said, though the fad did not start in Pikeville, he hopes it will end for his students, adding that the people of Pikeville know how to rally together.

“We owe that to our kids. We owe that to our community,” said Trimble. “This a community full of great people and great people have the ability to impact every single person’s life.”

