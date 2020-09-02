Cabell Schools prepare buildings for return to class

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When teachers were sent to teach virtually in the spring, it was an unplanned decision that left many scrambling.

Now, educators have spent the summer preparing classrooms and buildings to keep students and staff safe.

At Huntington Middle School in Cabell County, Principal Jim Paxton gave WSAZ a tour inside the school to see what adjustments have been made.

“Sixth and seventh graders are on the upper floors,” Paxton said. “They were coming up and down the stairs about six times a day, I’ve got it cut down to about three and four.”

Cabell County Schools are taking a blended approach to classes this fall, alternating between in-person and at-home learning.

Only certain desks will be used on certain days. (WSAZ)

Paxton says he rearranged the schedule to allow for more time to clean between classes.

“We adjusted times to where they’re in the hallways at separate times so they won’t be crossing paths as much,” Paxton said.

All students will be given an Apple device to complete their assignments when doing schoolwork remotely.

In the cafeteria, things look a little different there, too.

“They’re all facing the same direction,” Paxton said. “They’ll be spread about as far apart as we can on each end of the table.”

He says they’re utilizing all available space, including additional lunch seating in the auditorium.

“I know some people would use the gymnasiums and we discussed that,” Paxton said. “We thought this would be the perfect room to do it, once we get it cleaned out a little bit more.”

Educators prepare for the first day of school. (WSAZ)

Students will also be able to take home meals for the days they are learning virtually.

Special needs classes will limit the number of students allowed in the sensory rooms at a time, to two.

“It’s going to be really hard this year,” said Kayla Swann, a special needs educator. “It’s very different especially for our kids. They’re very hands-on and very interactive with each other. So it’s going to be a difficult time trying to keep them apart.”

Even though there’s no textbook answer for these day to day snags, teachers say these are lessons they’re all working on solving together.

