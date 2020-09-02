Advertisement

Dawg Dazzle cancelled for 2020

It was originally postponed due to coronavirus to September 4.
It was originally postponed due to coronavirus to September 4.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 93.7 The Dawg’s annual “Dawg Dazzle” celebration has been cancelled.

It was originally postponed due to coronavirus to September 4.

The vice president associate general manager of Kindred Communications says, “when we decided to postpone the event from July 3, we were really hoping that we could make it happen this fall. However, the health and safety of our community is number one, and due to the restrictions and guidelines we are not able to host the event this year.”

The event is an Independence Day celebration for the City of Huntington and its residents at Harris Riverfront Park.

Dawg Dazzle is scheduled for next year on Friday, July 2, 2021. It will be Huntington’s 150th Anniversary.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

St. Mary’s acquisition of HIMG complete

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials with St. Mary’s say they are excited about the opportunities this partnership will provide for the health and well-being of our community.

Local

Kanawha County Schools launches COVID-19 tracking page

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say the public can use this tracker to see confirmed positive cases at school sites.

Studio 3

Virtual learning option in Ashland

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Executive Director for The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, Carol Allen, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Shelem performs on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Shelem on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Shelem performs on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Shelem on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Take a trip to Blennerhassett Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
You can mix history and fun at Blennerhassett Island!

Video

Virtual learning option in Ashland

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virtual learning option in Ashland

Video

Take a trip to Blennerhassett Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
Take a trip to Blennerhassett Island

Local

Governor Justice announces bar closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Justice made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press briefing.

Video

Hatfield & McCoy at Blennerhassett

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hatfield & McCoy at Blennerhassett