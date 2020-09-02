Dawg Dazzle cancelled for 2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 93.7 The Dawg’s annual “Dawg Dazzle” celebration has been cancelled.

It was originally postponed due to coronavirus to September 4.

The vice president associate general manager of Kindred Communications says, “when we decided to postpone the event from July 3, we were really hoping that we could make it happen this fall. However, the health and safety of our community is number one, and due to the restrictions and guidelines we are not able to host the event this year.”

The event is an Independence Day celebration for the City of Huntington and its residents at Harris Riverfront Park.

Dawg Dazzle is scheduled for next year on Friday, July 2, 2021. It will be Huntington’s 150th Anniversary.

