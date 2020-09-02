Advertisement

Day three of Kanawha County murder trial underway

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The third day of a murder trial is underway.

Cynthia Gatewood, of Nitro, is accused of stabbing Cheryl Fisher to death. It happened in September of 2018 at a tobacco shop in Sissonville.

This is the first trial to be held in Kanawha County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story.

