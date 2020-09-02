Day three of Kanawha County murder trial underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The third day of a murder trial is underway.

Cynthia Gatewood, of Nitro, is accused of stabbing Cheryl Fisher to death. It happened in September of 2018 at a tobacco shop in Sissonville.

This is the first trial to be held in Kanawha County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

