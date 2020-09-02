Eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There have been eight more deaths related to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 441,396 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,642 total cases and 230 deaths as of September 2.

the WV DHHR says the deaths include an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Taylor County, an 84-year old female from Taylor County, a 72-year old male from Ohio County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 67-year old female from Nicholas County, a 73-year old female from Harrison County, and an 88-year old male from Jackson County.

There are 2,146 active cases.

8,266 West Virginians have recovered, according to the WV DHHR.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.