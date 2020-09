Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says there has been eight new positive cases of coronavirus.

The cases include a 42-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl, a 46-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman. All are at home isolating.

There have been four deaths and 265 total cases.

211 people have recovered.

